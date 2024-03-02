2024 Hyundai Creta bookings surpass 75,000, two-thirds of sales now from SUVs

Hyundai Creta is the power player in India's mid-size SUV space and the latest facelift version, launched in January of this year, has managed to build on the numbers secured over the past eight years by the model. In February alone, the Koreans sold 15,201 units, the highest-ever number of Creta sold in a single month and the company has now revealed it has 75,000 bookings for it at present.

First launched in 2015, Creta has retained its crown in the segment in which it competes and has now over 10 lakh customers in the country. On expected lines, the 2024 Hyundai Creta has started its innings on a strong note, helping the penetration of SUV models within the company portfolio rise to 67 per cent. Of, course, the brand has a long lineup of SUVs in its portfolio - from Venue to Tucson.

But it is the Creta that continues to hog most of the limelight. The latest edition of the model comes with three engine options - a 1.5-litre petrol motor, a 1.5-litre turbo-charged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor, complete with multiple transmission choices. The updated styling has mostly been well received while the updated feature list, complete with the addition of ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System, may have further elevated its appeal.

Who is buying which Creta?

Company officials say that demand for upper variants of the latest Creta is stronger than for the entry-level variants. And while a majority prefer the petrol engine options, a sizeable 43 per cent of all Creta buyers are also choosing the variants with diesel engine.

At present, the waiting period for Creta is anywhere between eight weeks and 20 weeks but Hyundai maintains it is working on bringing down timelines for this SUV as well as its other popular models in the country.

The Creta continues to lock horns against a mile-long list of rivals - from Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and Tata Harrier to the likes of Mahindra Scorpio-N, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, among others.

First Published Date: