Hyundai Creta: Top highlights

Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market
It is priced between ₹10.85 lakh and ₹19.20 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
It is being offered with a petrol and diesel engine. Both are 1.5-litre units, produce 113 bhp and come mated to a 6-speed gearbox as standard.
The petrol engine also gets a CVT automatic transmission whereas the diesel engine gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission
Features on offer are a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, wireless charger, ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof
Hyundai also offers electric adjustment for the driver seat
Safety features on offer are airbags, traction control, stability control, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist etc.
The Creta is offered in 7 variants.
The Adventure Edition also gets a dual-dash cam setup