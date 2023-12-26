Hyundai Creta: Top highlights

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 26, 2023

Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market

It is priced between 10.85 lakh and 19.20 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom

It is being offered with a petrol and diesel engine. Both are 1.5-litre units, produce 113 bhp and come mated to a 6-speed gearbox as standard.

The petrol engine also gets a CVT automatic transmission whereas the diesel engine gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission

Features on offer are a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, wireless charger, ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof

Hyundai also offers electric adjustment for the driver seat

Safety features on offer are airbags, traction control, stability control, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist etc.

The Creta is offered in 7 variants.

The Adventure Edition also gets a dual-dash cam setup
