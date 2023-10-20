2023 Tata Harrier, Safari facelift: Full price list revealed

Tata Motors has revealed the full price list of the 2023 Harrier and Safari facelifts SUVs. On October 17, Tata had launched both the updated Harrier and Safari, announcing the prices of the manual variants mostly along with starting price for the automatic variants. The price of the automatic variants, including the ones for the Dark Edition of the two SUVs has been revealed fully two days after the launch. Here is a look at how much one needs to pay for the top variants with automatic transmission for each of these SUVs in their latest avatar.

Tata Harrier automatic variant price list:

The price of the manual variants of 2023 Harrier SUV starts from ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹25.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Dark Edition version.Tata Motors had earlier revealed that the price of the automatic variants will start from ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has now revealed that the price of the automatic variants under Pure, Adventure and Fearless will cost about ₹1.40 lakh more than the respective manual variants. The entry-level Smart variant will not be offered with any automatic transmission. The price of the top-end Fearless Dark Edition Harrier will cost ₹26.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: Tata Harrier first drive impressions

Tata Safari automatic variant price list:

Tata had launched the Safari three-row SUV at a price of ₹16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) which went up to ₹25.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end manual variant of the Accomplished Dark Edition version. The price of the new Safari SUV's automatic variants starts from ₹20.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata is offering automatic variants in Pure, Adventure and Accomplished trims. The entry-level Pure variant does not get automatic transmission. The price of the top-end Accomplished Dark Edition with automatic gearbox goes up to ₹27.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: Tata Safari first drive review

Tata Harrier and Safari now the safest cars in India:

The 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs have sailed through the Global NCAP crash tests with flying colours, securing five-star rating in both adult and child protection tests. The two SUVs have garnered the highest safety among all cars made in India which have been tested by the global agency so far. Both SUVs offer up to seven airbags, including one for the driver's knees, along with several other safety features likes level-2 ADAS technology, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ESP and much more.

First Published Date: