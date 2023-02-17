2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know

Tata Motors entered the mid-size SUV segment with the Harrier and it was an instant hit for the homegrown manufacturer. This was primarily because of its butch design language and its ride quality. The SUV did have some niggles when it was first launched but the manufacturer updated the SUV and most of them were solved. Then the brand launched the Safari, the elder sibling of the Harrier. At first, it faced some criticism because of its name but eventually, that was also settled.

Now, Tata Motors has announced that the Harrier and the Safari will be getting updated. These are the updates that were first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and now they are making their way to the production-spec version of the SUVs. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Harrier and Safari.

2023 Harrier and Safari: ADAS

The SUVs will now come with Advanced Driver Aids System. So, there will be features like Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Door Open Alert, Lane Change Alert, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Collision Warning.

2023 Harrier and Safari: New infotainment system

A look at the new infotainment system on Tata Safari and Harrier.

One of the most criticized parts of Tata's vehicles is the infotainment system. It used to be laggy and behind when compared to the infotainment systems of the rivals. However, this might change with the new infotainment system that will debut on the Harrier and Safari.

The new unit measures 26.03 cm in size and runs on a new user interface. The UI is divided into different tiles so it can show different things at once. The infotainment system also supports Android Auto, voice commands, Apple CarPlay and comes connected to a JBL speaker system.

2023 Harrier and Safari: New instrument cluster

New TFT instrument cluster that will come on Safari and Harrier.

Till now, the Harrier and Safari were equipped with a TFT screen with an analogue speedometer. Now, it will be replaced by an all-new TFT screen that measures 17.78 cm. The screen will show a lot of information which includes navigation directions and a compass as well.

2023 Harrier and Safari: Looks

In terms of looks, the 2023 Harrier and Safari look identical to the outgoing ones. There are some subtle little changes though. For instance, there is a new Red Dark Edition that was showcased at the Auto Expo. It gets red accents on the existing Dark Edition. The same Red Dark Edition is expected to make its way to the Safari as well.

2023 Harrier and Safari: Updated Engine

While the engine on both SUVs stays the same, it has been made BS6 Stage II compliant. So, it now gets OBD2 onboard diagnostics. The engine is still a 2.0-litre Kyrotec diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

