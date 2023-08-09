2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC India launch today, live and latest updates

The return of the GLC… …not that it went anywhere! The second-generation Mercedes GLC has the precarious task of retaining the overall flavour of being a best-seller while throwing in fresh ingredients to make an even more lip-smacking recipe. The changes on the exterior styling and cabin aren't radical, but that is only understandable. But how is the GLC to drive? Check out our first-drive review of 2023 Mercedes GLC in scenic Hampi in Karnataka…

Mercedes H1 sales in India Mercedes-Benz India has the wind behind its proverbial sales. And it has enjoyed the breeze for quite some time now. Little wonder then that its sales performance in the first half of this year grew by 13 per cent to 8,525 units when compared to H1 of 2022. Even in the second quarter of the year, the German brand continued to bat strong and sold 3,831 units. A number of factors are at play here. Mercedes has an extensive and diverse range of models in the Indian market - from electrics and petrol motors to even diesel engines. Remember, Audi has ditched diesel motors entirely. Then there are the super performance cars under the AMG portfolio as well. Another factor at play is local manufacturing. Most of Mercedes-Benz India models are either locally manufactured or locally assembled. This includes some of the AMG models as well. This helps drive down costs and makes the product more affordable. Obviously, even the wealthy love to save a buck when they can. Mercedes sells its vehicles under its ‘Retail of the Future’ model which means it sells vehicles to customers directly, with dealers acting as brand representatives tasked with delivering the booked vehicles. The company says that this allows for transparency and helps meet quicker delivery timelines.

What has Mercedes been up to in India this year? Mercedes has a dominant say in the Indian luxury car space and is ahead of its German rivals BMW and Audi in terms of sales volumes. The company has been extremely aggressive with its product launches and sells cars across various price brackets and powertrain options. This year, Mercedes-Benz India has focused on top-end vehicles or TEVs and has so far launched super-expensive models like the updated G-Wagon, E53 Cabriolet and the GT 63 SE Performance. The company says there is a decent demand for such vehicles although models like the GLC remain part of the core offerings' group.

A look back the Mercedes GLC legacy The GLC does not have to go back too far in time to trace its roots. In fact, it was first showcased to the world back in 2015 before its launch in 2016. Closer home in India, the model was brought in in 2016 as well. Mercedes says that this here is the SUV equivalent of the C-Class sedan which too received an update in early 2022 in India. The first global units of the GLC were manufactured at the Mercedes plant in Bremen (Germany) but the model is now locally manufactured in many parts of the world. While classified as a ‘compact’ vehicle in many markets, it is taken as a mid-size SUV in the US. In India, where SUV definitions are ever evolving, the Mercedes GLC is seen as an all-out luxury SUV.