2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV launched: Check key highlights

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift MPV has been launched today. HT Auto has covered the launch event to bring you all the highlights from the event. The facelift version of the XL6 is seen as Maruti's bet to revive itself in the three-row passenger vehicle segment which has seen growing popularity in recent times. After the launch of the 2022 Ertiga facelift, the new XL6 will offer Maruti a chance to take on rivals like Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo, among others.

Launch event of 2022 XL6 comes to an end The launch event of Maruti Suzuki XL6 has come to an end. The latest XL6 from Maruti gets a number of visual updates to its exterior profile and an updated feature list in the cabin.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched The facelift XL6 from Maruti Suzuki has been launched at a starting price of ₹11.29 lakh. Pricing goes up to ₹14.55 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). It is also available at subscription rental scheme starting at ₹25, 499 per month.

Safety highlights of XL6 The new XL6 from Maruti gets 360-degree cam view, seen earlier on the new Baleno, has TPMS, Hill-Hold Assist, multiple airbags, and more.

XL6 cabin highlights While the ventilated front seats are a big comfort update on the new XL6, there is also Suzuki Connect.

XL6 exterior highlights Maruti specifically points to a new chrome grille and the dual-tone 16-inch alloy designs as two big updates to the outside of the XL6.

XL6 for new-age buyers Maruti says it is especially targeting young and urban buyers with the new XL6, those who may also prefer an SUV-ish styling on the outside.

Maruti goes premium Maruti underlines its unwavering focus on becoming more premium regardless of products under Arena or Nexa chain. As such, XL6 gets ventilated fornt seats, Suzuki Connect, support for smartwatch and voice commands, among other highlights.

XL6 sales timeline Maruti Suzuki sold around 25,000 units of XL6 in the first year since the vehicle was first launched. While there have been mammoth changes in the automotive world and world at large since, the XL6 has managed to keep the numbers up.

XL6 vs rivals The XL6 appears to compete in a space entirely of its own and while buyers may often find themselves having to choose between it and the Ertiga, it all remains in the same house for Maruti Suzuki. But recent times have seen some solid movement in the three-row passenger vehicle segment with the entry of models like Renault Triber, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and Kia Carens. While Toyota Innova Crysta remains the big brother of them all, XL6 does have to compete now with a wide variety of models at even wider price spectrums.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6: What will change The new XL6 facelift MPV will be offered with certain design tweaks which include a new design of chrome strip on the grille and a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels, which are expected to be 16 inches in size. The rest of the MPV is likely to look similar to the outgoing model, at least from the outside. Inside, the XL6 is expected to get more updates than the exterior. Maruti will introduce tech updates like a new infotainment system, 360 View Camera, ventilated seats for driver and front passenger and new upholstery.

2022 Maruti XL6 variants and colour options Maruti will continue to offer the new XL6 in two trims. These include the Zeta and Alpha variants. The 2022 XL6 MPV will be offered with six exterior colour options. One can choose from Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Brave Khaki, Opulent Red and Celestial Blue.

2022 Maruti XL6: Price expectation Maruti used to offer XL6 MPV at a starting price of ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom) before it stopped taking bookings for the older model. The top-spec trims of the XL6 was priced at ₹12.02 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price range, the XL6 will rival some of the Carens trims like Premium, Prestige and Prestige Plus. If Ertiga's pricing is any hint, expect Maruti to price the new XL6 as competitively.

2022 Maruti XL6: What is new Maruti has confirmed several features that will be introduced in the 2022 XL6 facelift MPV. Among them is ventilated front seats, which is a first in Maruti cars in India. This feature, which is a practical one for hot climates, was earlier seen in cars from rival brands like Hyundai and Kia. The latest XL6 promises to have a number of new feature additions, including front ventilated seats.