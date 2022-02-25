Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagonr Facelift Launched, Price Starts At 5.39 Lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched, price starts at 5.39 lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR is powered by a 1.0-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and a 1.2-litre engine as well. The hatchback also gets CNG version, dual-tone exterior among other changes.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 07:09 PM
Maruti Suzuki WagonR launched in new avatar, price starts at 5.39 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 WagonR facelift version today. The price of the WagonR in new avatar starts at 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 7.10 lakh for the top-spec trim. The hatchback, which was recently spotted during a commercial shoot, will now come in refreshed design both inside and outside.

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR is powered by a 1.0-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and 1.2-litre engine as well. It also offers company-fitted S-CNG version too with the 1.0-litre engine. The price of the WagonR S-CNG is 6.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Specs and features compared)

The updated WagonR has been kitted with some notable new features such as ISS in petrol variants & Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants. In addition to that, the car now also gets a 17.78cm (7") SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation along with 4 speakers. Moreover, it is also supported by cloud-based services to offer a connected driving experience to customers.

The car is also offered in a range of refreshed colour choices including two dual tone colours namely Gallant Red with Black Roof and Magma Grey with Black Roo. Sportier exterior colour scheme is accompanied by new dual tone interiors with Beige and Dark Grey Melange fabric which complement the exterior look. 

Introducing the New WagonR, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks. Since its launch in 1999, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of the changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance."

The company also retails the car through its monthly subscription service which starts from 12,000. 

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 06:42 PM IST
