2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe breaks cover in plug-In hybrid form

Jeep has revealed the all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid SUV during the Stellantis EV Day 2021. The SUV-maker says that the introduction of the new car is another step forward towards its vision of “Zero Emission, 100% Freedom". The unveiling of the new car also coincides with the brand's 80 anniversary.

(Also Read: Drowned vehicles, stuck workers: Jeep, Ford plants halted amid Detroit flooding)

The all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4Xe is the fourth plug-in hybrid vehicle from Jeep to break cover following the Compass 4xe, Renegade 4xe, and the Wrangler 4xe.

In its 30 years of existence, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has become a hugely successful product from the American SUV maker. It has managed to come out as one of the most awarded SUVs from Jeep, meanwhile finding over 7 million customers worldwide.

The fifth generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee will be officially staged at the 2021 New York International Auto Show in August.

(Also Read: What happens when a Jeep Grand Cherokee gets struck by lightning? Watch here)

The company is yet to roll out the official specifications on the new SUV which are expected to be announced at its official unveiling next month. The car is expected to receive a new 4WD electric mode that was also found on the new Wrangler 4xe introduced in early 2021. This feature allows the car to be used off-road purely on its electric charge, without the use of fuel.

"The introduction of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is another step toward expanding electrification and strengthening the Jeep brand’s vision of “Zero Emission, 100% Freedom" in a year in which the Jeep brand celebrates 80 years of achievements and innovations," the company said in a recent press release.