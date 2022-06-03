Hyundai Venue facelift SUV bookings open, to get Alexa, Google voice assistance

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will be officially launched on June 16. The bookings have opened for an amount of ₹ 21,000. Ahead of the launch, Hyundai Motor has shared two images on its official website giving a clearer look at the new generation sub-compact SUV.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV has been all but revealed in a new set of images shared by the Korean carmaker ahead of its launch. Hyundai Motor India has shared a couple of images of the facelift version of Venue sub-compact SUV on its official website, announcing the bookings open for customers from today. Hyundai will launch the new generation Venue on June 16. It will renew its rivalry in the sub-compact SUV with the likes of upcoming facelift version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza besides Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

The images of the new Venue shared by Hyundai is as close to the real world images. It shows that the Venue SUV will get Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language along with the parametric pattern on its grille. The LED headlight unit will also be integrated in the parametric design language. At the rear, the Venue SUV will get a new set of LED taillights and a new bumper. The profile is likely to remain largely same. The only change will be in the design of the alloy wheels.

Hyundai recently delisted the outgoing model of Venue, and has now shared the new model for bookings. It can be booked against an amount of ₹21,000 online or at any Hyundai dealerships. The SUV is likely to arrive at dealerships soon after the launch, while the deliveries may begin by June last week.

Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Marketing and Service at Hyundai Motor India, said, the Venue will come with a lot of segment first features. “For instance, customers can now control many car functions through Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant; 60+ Bluelink Connected features; and 2 Step Rear Reclining Seat. We are confident that the new Hyundai Venue will build on the strong brand legacy and amplify the Hyundai SUV Life for unmatched customer delight," Gard said in a statement.

The transmission option could include a six-speed manual unit.

2022 Venue facelift will also get three drive modes which include Normal, Eco and Sport. The SUV will also offer 2 Step Rear Reclining Seat, a first in the segment.

Hyundai will offer the new Venue in five variants with various choice of powertrains. While the carmaker has not revealed the specifics, the SUV may get a 1.5-litre diesel engine capable of producing 99 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The petrol-powered Venue could get the familiar 1.0-litre Turbo GDi with 118bhp of power and 172Nm of peak torque. The 1.2-litre petrol engine, which can generate 82 bhp, could also be offered as one of the powertrain options.

The transmission job is likely to be handled by either a six-speed manual, or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Hyundai may also offer the iMT gearbox which was available with the previous generation models.

The Venue facelift SUV will be offered with seven exterior colour options which include Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, and Fiery Red. It will also include a dual tone option of Fiery Red with Black roof.

