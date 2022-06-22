2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch on this date

The new Hyundai Tucson will renew its rivalry with SUVs such as Citroen C5 Aircross and Honda CR-V.

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up for the launch announcement of the new Tucson in the market. The yearly updated SUV will go on sale in India on July 13th. The new model has already appeared online, while the official pre-launch bookings are yet to be started.

Hyundai Tucson is one of the best-selling SUVs (over 7 million sold worldwide) from the Korean automaker. And with the latest generation update, the company is hoping to repeat the same success in the Indian market as well. The new 2022 Tucson comes out as a majorly improved version of the last-gen model. Not only the exterior design has been updated, but the SUV now also hosts several new and modern features.

On the outside, the SUV features a completely amped-up design language which is characterized by a prominent grille seamlessly integrating LED lighting signature. The car now uses a remastered front bumper sporting a bigger fog lamp housing. This new look is in line with the company's global design language which is also found on the latest Palisade SUV. Moreover, the new Tucson also uses other refreshed design elements such as new blacked-out B and C-pillars, rear windshield integrated Hyundai logo, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and more.

In terms of mechanicals, the Indian-spec model is most likely to source power from the familiar 2.0-litre petrol as well as a diesel engine option. These options will be borrowed from the outgoing Tucson. For the transmission duties, it will use both manual and automatic transmission unit options.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will continue to rival the likes of other SUVs such as Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the C5 Aircross.

