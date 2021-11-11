2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially breaks cover. India launch imminent?

After teasing the SUV a few weeks back, Hyundai has now officially revealed the new generation Creta SUV at the GIIAS 2021 auto show in Indonesia. The facelift Creta gets exterior styling changes as well as upgrades in the cabin. The front grille is a completely new one, and seems to be inspired from Tucson SUVs in global markets.

The parametric grille in chrome stretches across the entire width of the car, incorporating the LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRL). It also gets LED headlights and LED Rear Combination lamp. The headlights get a boomerang-like shape when turned on and blends neatly with the grille. The fog-lamp casing is now placed deeper inside the bumper. The SUV rides on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Though the interior dash layout remains the same, the Creta facelift gets more features and technologies inside the cabin. It comes with a new 10.25-inch TFT LCD cluster supported by Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, panoramic sunroof, Bose premium sound system with eight speakers, Bluelink connectivity technology. Other features include ventilated front seats, cooling glove box, ambient lighting, high-gloss centre console and an armrest-type air purifier.

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift rides on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

While most of the features are already available in the Creta offered in the Indian market, the new generation SUV gets Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) feature. The feature comes with a host of driver assistant systems such as blind sport monitoring, autonomous braking, left convergence detection, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist and autonomous emergency braking.

Under the hood, the new-gen Hyundai Creta gets a four-cylinder 1.5-litre Smartstream petrol engine with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) system and six-speed manual transmission. The engine churns out maximum power of 115 PS and peak torque of 144 Nm. The SUV also comes with a choice of different drive modes - Eco, Comfort, Smart and Sport.

As for the Indian market, Hyundai could likely launch the updated Creta in the later half of the next year. The India-spec Creta facelift is expected to carry most of the design changes and feature upgrades seen on the Indonesian facelift. However, there is no confirmation from the automaker yet.