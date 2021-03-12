2022 Honda Civic leaked ahead of official launch in China

Days before it is officially launched in China, images of the new Honda Civic sedan has been leaked online. The leaked images reveal the new Honda Civic 2021's design will have a look that is reminiscent of a prototype facelift that debuted in the United States at the end of last year.

The new Honda Civic sedan is seen wearing a slender, elongated headlamp that connects with a black grille, body lines that look like the Accord has been scaled down, the side mirror base that has been moved to the body, and a long black tail light that reduces the intensity.

The images confirm that the new Civic 2022 will sport new slimmer LED headlights as well as a new front fog lamps. The LED DRLs are integrated to the headlight units. The air intakes near the fog lamps have also grown in size.

At the rear, Honda has replaced the traditional C-shaped taillights. Instead, the new Civic will get, what looks like, a boomerang-shaped taillight. The Civic also gets a cleaner looking side profile with bigger mirrors, the typical sloping roofline and an updated bonnet. For some, it may appear similar with the design of the Honda Accord.

The Honda Civic sedan shown in the picture is fitted with the 240 Turbo badging, which is currently used for the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a maximum power of 190 horsepower and a maximum torque of 243 Nm, placed in many of Honda's Chinese models.

There is currently no picture of the interior of this new look. But the sketch that Honda had released Clearly demonstrating the design, emphasising simplicity, different from the current look Stand out with a large floating infotainment screen above the console panel which will have Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility and Honda Connect. There are air vents designed to blend in with mesh panels, new dials and controls, a three-button climate control panel, more premium cabin material. All of these are reminder of what the Honda Accord has inside.

The date of the launch of the new 2022 Honda Civic sedan has not been officially announced yet. However, going by the leaks, the car already looks production-ready, which means the launch could be just a few weeks away.