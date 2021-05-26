2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible with xDrive unveiled

BMW has taken the covers off the 2022 M4 Competition Convertible with xDrive. The unveiling comes months after the standard version of the BMW M4 Competition made its debut.

The new BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive is based on the Competition version of the M4. It is more powerful and a comes with a soft canvas top, which retracts in just a few seconds.

The 2022 M4 Convertible xDrive is also lighter and faster than its predecessor and is a four-wheel drive.

There is no big changes in the design of the new M4 Convertible, which inherits the features of the standard BMW M4. However, the grille gets an exclusive pattern while the bumper is revised with additional air intakes. The wheel arches are wider and so are the side vents. Customers will be able to opt for an M Carbon pack, as well as for M Performance accessories along with the M4 Convertible.

The major difference with the regular BMW M4 and the convertible avatar is obviously the open roof. The predecessor M4 Convertible had a retractable hardtop. The new 2022 M4 Convertible xDrive gets a soft top roof. For its part, the canvas top can be opened in just 18 seconds. This has reduced the weight by 40% and increased the luggage space capacity by 80 litres to 385 litres.

The wheels are 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. The brake is an M compound brake with 6 pistons on the front and a single piston on the rear.

Inside, the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive gets red accents for the M buttons on the M leather steering wheel and the start/stop button on the center console. The gear selector lever with Drivelogic switch is leather-wrapped with an embedded M logo and stitching in M GmbH colours.

Under the hood, nothing changes compared to the standard BMW M4. It is powered by a 3.0-litre in-line 6-cylinder gasoline twin turbo engine. It is capable of producing 510 horsepower, about sixty more than the previous generation. The torque is set at 650 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed M steptronic gearbox. Armed with the BMW xDrive, the new M4 Convertible can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds. The top speed of the vehicle is 280 kmph.