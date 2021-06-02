2022 BMW i4 and i4 M50, brand's first electric sports car, make debut

2022 BMW i4 and i4 M50, brand's first electric sports car, make debut2 min read . 10:50 AM IST
- With up to 590 kms of range and 544 hp of power, BMW's all-new electric i4 is expected to throw a challenge at Tesla Model 3.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BMW has unveiled the new i4 electric sedan and the i4 M50 performance version of the entry-level electric sedan.
The 2022 i4 is largely inspired by the concept presented by the brand in 2019. BMW's new electric sedan inherits some of the aesthetics of the other models in the range. The i4 can be identified by its full grille, specific optics and blue inserts underlining its similarity with BMW’s electric fleet.