2022 BMW i4 and i4 M50, brand's first electric sports car, make debut

BMW has unveiled the new i4 electric sedan and the i4 M50 performance version of the entry-level electric sedan.

The 2022 i4 is largely inspired by the concept presented by the brand in 2019. BMW's new electric sedan inherits some of the aesthetics of the other models in the range. The i4 can be identified by its full grille, specific optics and blue inserts underlining its similarity with BMW’s electric fleet.