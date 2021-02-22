2021 Tata Safari live launch: Tata's new flagship

While the front fascia looks Harrier-inspired, the rear section features distinctive taillights, a new tailgate with upright rear glass, and a more aggressive looking bumper.

Impact 2.0 design inspiration

The new Tata Safari comes based on Tata's Impact 2.0 design language.

It is basically a longer version of Harrier and gets a very familiar front fascia look. The headlamps look exactly the same as the Harrier's and so do the front main grille and sleek high mounted LED DRLs.