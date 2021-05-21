What's special about 2021 Suzuki Swift turbo

Suzuki has rolled out the new Swift Sport hatchback in the market of Singapore. The updated hatchback has been priced at SGD 109,900 (close to ₹60 lakh). Motul has also partnered with Suzuki for the launch of the new Swift Sport, wherein a limited number of owners would win free lubricant upgrade for a year.

The Singapore-spec model comes packed with a 1.4-litre, turbocharged, in-line four-cylinder engine that is responsible for delivering 129 PS of maximum power and 235 Nm of peak torque. The engine works in conjunction with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The transmission option includes a 6-speed manual unit. This powertrain is compliant with Euro 6d emission norms.

(Also Read: Cars can wait, Covid won't: Maruti starts multi-speciality hospital in Gujarat)

As far as performance specs of the hatchback go, the Swift sport accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 9.1 seconds, while the top speed has been rated at 210 kmph. Its overall fuel efficiency stands at 21.2 kmpl.

Inside, the car comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay integration. The instrument panel is a 4.2-inch multi-info display and other features include Keyless entry, LED headlamps/DRLs, halogen camera, pushbutton start-stop, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, and rear parking camera.

(Also Read: Suzuki Jimny five-door SUV, with turbo engine, may make global debut in 2022)

It rides on 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels that lend it a very intimidating appeal. Its exterior paint themes include seven single-tone options along with a variety of dual-tone colour themes.

As far as its India launch is concerned, chances are less likely that it will arrive in the country anytime soon. Albeit, it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 along with several other Suzuki cars including Jimny.