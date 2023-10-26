Check out the new-gen Suzuki Swift

Suzuki has reveaeled new-gen Swift Concept at Japan Mobility Show 2023.
It retains the iconic exterior design of the Swift.
However, there are few changes such as new LED headlamps with DRLs, new tail lamps and the door handles are now repositioned to the door itself
The interior is also redesigned and is now inspired by the Baleno.
The instrument cluster is new and there is a new infotainment system and climate control unit as well.
The concept that was showcased also had ADAS equipment and front camera
The rear now looks more sporty because of the diffuser.
Suzuki is still using hard plastics and fabric seats for the interior.
As of now, the powertrain details have not been unveiled.