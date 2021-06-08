2021 Skoda Octavia to get shift-by-wire gear selector for DSG gearbox.

Skoda is all set to launch the fourth-generation 2021 Octavia sedan in India on June 10. However, the carmaker has revealed several key details about the new generation Octavia’s interior ahead of the launch.

2021 Skoda Octavia is already in production, and was supposed to launch earlier in late April/early May. However, the worsening Covid-19 crisis forced Skoda to push back the launch date by a few weeks.

Skoda has already revealed how the new generation Octavia will look like from the outside. However, two days before the launch, Skoda has revealed features that will highlight the new-look interior of the car.

The carmaker has said that 2021 Octavia will feature a two-spoke steering wheel, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit along with a10-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity as some of its key highlights. Skoda has also added electromechanical parking brake with auto hold function, automatic climate control and wireless smartphone charging features too. The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia sedan will also feature ambient lighting and a sunroof as well.

The biggest change, however, is in the transmission. Skoda has revealed that the 2021 Octavia will be its first car to get a shift-by-wire selector for the DSG automatic gearbox. The new Octavia sedan will include a seven-speed DSG automatic unit among others. The shift-by-wire selector is a system by which the gears are changed through electronic controls without any mechanical link between the gear shifting lever and the transmission.

2021 Skoda Octavia will come with a completely overhauled exterior design and updated powertrain options. It stands 18 mm longer and 15 mm wider than its predecessor. This opens up about 78 mm of more knee-space for the rear passengers and a bigger boot space of 600 litres.

(Also Read - From Alcazar to Octavia and more: Five major car launches in June)

The new Octavia features a new grille with black vertical slats, flanked by LED headlamps with dual J-shaped LED DRLs and fog lights. It also gets new wrap-around LED taillights, dynamic LED turn indicators and a different design for the Skoda lettering on the boot lid. The 2021 Octavia rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

(Also read: Skoda Kushaq SUV, rival to Creta and Seltos, enters production ahead of launch)

The new Octavia sedan will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that can generate 187 bhp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. When launched, the 2021 Octavia will take on rivals like the Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra.