2021 Skoda Octavia launch put off indefinitely amid worsening Covid-19 crisis

Skoda Auto India has decided to put off the launch of its new generation Octavia sedan, which was scheduled to happen soon. Skoda has cited the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country and the worsening crisis that has hit the carmakers in India already.

Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda Auto India, took to Twitter this morning to confirm the information that was being speculated for some time now. He wrote, "Sometimes, it’s important to take a pause and come back stronger. We at Skoda Auto have postponed the launch of the all-new Octavia until the current situation improves. We will keep you updated on the launch developments. Stay safe and let us do our part to fight this virus."

Skoda Octavia sedan, which is one of the most popular offering from the Czech carmaker in India, recently went into production at its facility in Aurangabad. The fourth generation Octavia was first unveiled for the global markets back in 2019, and later in India.

The new generation Skoda Octavia has grown in size, promising more space for passengers, with an extra 19 mm length and 15 mm wider body thanks to the MQB platform of the Volkswagen group. The wheelbase of 2,686 mm also promises to provide more legroom for rear passengers.

The new 2021 Octavia has also received styling upgrades, both inside and outside. The grille is now wider and is flanked by conventional single-piece LED headlamps. The 17-inch alloy wheels are also redesigned. The layout of the cabin has also been reworked with a revised dashboard. It features digital displays and a twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that will probably mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The new Skoda Octavia will be capable of churning out around 190 hp of peak power.

The price of the new generation Skoda Octavia sedan is expected to be between ₹18-24 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will take on rivals like Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla Altis.