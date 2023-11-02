Buoyed by Elevate, Honda India achieves 15% sales growth in October 

Elevate SUV has helped Honda Cars to clock overall sales of 13,083 units last month
It is about 15% increase over October last year when it sold 11,221 units
The October sales figure for Honda is also higher than previous month
Besides the Elevate, Honda also sells City and Amaze sedans in India
The OEM's domestic sales stood at 9,400 units last month
Honda Cars also exported 3,683 units last month
The carmaker said rising demands for Elevate SUV continued in October
It is now working to address high demands for Elevate with Diwali around the corner
Elevate is currently the only SUV in Honda Cars India's lineup