Buoyed by Elevate, Honda India achieves 15% sales growth in October 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 02, 2023

Elevate SUV has helped Honda Cars to clock overall sales of 13,083 units last month

 It is about 15% increase over October last year when it sold 11,221 units

The October sales figure for Honda is also higher than previous month

 Besides the Elevate, Honda also sells City and Amaze sedans in India

 Check product page

The OEM's domestic sales stood at 9,400 units last month

Honda Cars also exported 3,683 units last month

The carmaker said rising demands for Elevate SUV continued in October

It is now working to address high demands for Elevate with Diwali around the corner

Elevate is currently the only SUV in Honda Cars India's lineup
For detailed report...
Click Here