2021 MG Astor to officially break cover on this date

MG Motor is gearing up to introduce its petrol-powered version of the ZS EV, called the Astor. The official unveiling of the car will be done on September 15, while the launch is slated to take place sometime in October this year.

The Astor will be MG’s new midsize SUV offering that is going to be positioned below the Hector SUV.

In terms of exterior dimensions, expect the SUV to span 4.3m in length which will make it a tad smaller than the Hector which measures 4.6m in length. At this figure, it will be set to rival the likes of other compact SUVs in the Indian market such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

In terms of exteriors, there will be certain visual differentiators to make it distinctive in comparison to the battery-powered counterpart.

Much like the other MG products, the Astor will also come with advanced technology and features and will be kitted to the gills. One of the key feature highlights of the new model will include its Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) functions which will enable a slew of emergency safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Prevention and Speed Assist.

Needless to say that while the ADAS feature is becoming common in products offered in India such as MG Gloster and Mahindra XUV700, the Astor will come out to be the first model to actually receive it in the midsize SUV. Other key feature highlights of the new model will include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features and an AI-based personal assistant.

The Astor is expected to run on a 120hp, 150Nm, 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. Apart from that, there could also be a 163hp, 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine.

When launched, expect the Astor to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).