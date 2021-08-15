2021 Lamborghini Countach: What makes it special

Lamborghini Countach is an iconic name in the history of supercars. The Italian supercar manufacturer has revived the badge after decades by bringing back the Countach into production. The automaker has revealed a retro-inspired, limited-edition 2021 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

The car has already grabbed the attention of the automotive world with its retro styling that is directly inspired by the original iconic supercar. The car will be made in a limited number of 112 units only. The Italian supercar brand also claims that all of the 112 units of new Countach have been already sold.

Here are some key facts that make the 2021 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 special.

Retro styling meets modern elements

Lamborghini Countach is a legendary name in automotive history as it literally marked the birth of the supercar segment. Despite being basically a re-bodied Aventador, the car comes with design elements that remind us of the original model.

The sharp and sleek front profile, sloping bonnet, flat and sharp looking headlamps are among some design elements that take inspiration from the original Countach. All-new Countach doesn't get the original model's pop-up headlights and massive rear wing though.

Heart and soul of Sián

The 2021 Lamborghini Countach gets the heart and soul of Lamborghini Sián. Unlike the original model, it gets a mid-mounted 6.5-litre V12 clubbed with a small electric motor powered by a supercapacitor. Combined, this hybrid powertrain is capable of churning out 802 bhp power output.

The car is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds. Also, it can sprint to 200 kmph in 8.6 seconds. It is capable of running at a top speed of 355 kmph. This makes the new model the fastest Lamborghini Countach ever.

Retro exterior meets a modern cockpit

While the exterior design of the new Countach appears retro-styled from the1970s, the cockpit is full of modern features and technologies. There is an 8.4 inch HDMI centre touchscreen. The driver can manage car controls including Connectivity and Apple CarPlay from this. New Countach also gets a button called ‘Stile’. Pressing this button explains the Countach design philosophy to the user.

The car has movable air vents produced by 3D printing technology and also has a photochromatic roof that can change from solid to transparent at the push of a button.