10 top-selling SUVs in India in November: Hyundai Creta keeps the crown

The SUV segment in India may not be as lucrative or competitive as the sub-compact SUV segment. But it certainly has grown over the years, indicating how preference of Indian buyers have increasingly shifted towards SUVs in general.

In November, more than 35,000 SUVs were sold across India, excluding the luxury SUVs from bigger brands like the Audi, BMW and Mercedes. The Korean siblings of Hyundai and Kia Motors emerged as the two dominating carmakers in the SUV segment once again.

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos SUVs have remained as the top choice for Indian SUV lovers for some time now. In November, the duo helped Hyundai and Kia end one and two on the list of top selling SUVs in India.

Since its introduction this year, the Creta SUV has helped Hyundai grow substantially. Last month, Hyundai sold 12,017 Creta SUVs, registering a phenomenal year-on-year growth of 80 per cent. In October, Hyundai had sold 14,023 units of Creta SUV.

Kia Seltos SUV, which was launched in India in August, 2019, is one of the best-sellers for the carmaker across the world. In November, Kia sold 9,205 Seltos SUVs in India, in comparison to 8,900 units in October. Compared to Creta SUV, Seltos did not see year-on-year growth. In November last year, Kia had sold 14,005 units of Seltos SUV, 34 per cent more it did last month.

At number three on the list is Mahindra Scorpio, which is expected to get a facelift next year. Mahindra sold 3,725 units of Scorpio SUV, a marginal 4 per cent drop from the sales figures during the same period last year. In October, Mahindra had sold 3,961 units of Scorpio.

At number four, Hector SUV continues to drive MG Motor's sales in India as it contributed more than 80 per cent of the carmaker's overall sales in November. Hector SUV, the company's debut product in India, saw a sales figure of 3,426 units last month while 4,000 bookings were also received in the same time period. The car has over 25 safety features and has a solid road presence.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross completes the list of top five SUVs in India in November. Maruti sold 2,877 units of S-Cross, which recently got a facelift with new engine and a few new features. Compared to October, S-Cross registered a month-on-month growth when Maruti sold 2,526 units of the SUV.

Tata Harrier is the only other SUV on the list to record a four-figure sales mark. Tata Motors sold 2,210 units of Harrier, which was launched earlier this year.

Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass, Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks make up the list of 10 top-selling SUVs in India. None of these SUVs could achieve a sales mark of 1,000 units in November