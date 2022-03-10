HT Auto
Buying a car? Here are top 10 must-have safety features you should check before

Car safety is often neglected by majority of vehicle buyers, but there are certain features one should always focus upon.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2022, 02:56 PM
Car safety in India is often a neglected aspect whenever a person is buying a new or used vehicle. On the contrary, India is among the top countries registering a huge number of deaths and critical injuries due to lakhs of road accidents every year. While many of these accidents are the result of careless or inattentive driving habits, flouting traffic norms etc., a wide number of deaths and injuries are caused due to lack of safety features in cars plying on Indian roads.

(Also read: Six airbags for all Indian cars soon: The what and why of big safety move)

Modern cars are becoming increasingly safer due to customer awareness, pressure on the automakers from governments, but penetration of some of the must-have safety features in entry-level cars are still far from satisfactory level.

Here are the top 10 must-have automotive safety features that a person should check before deciding on a new or used car.

Dual front airbags

The driver-side airbag has been made mandatory under the BNVSAP safety norms in India. But, one should look for a car that comes with at least dual front airbags, for both the driver and passenger. More the merrier. In case of a mishap, airbags play a crucial role as they restraint and reduce the level of impact for the occupants.

ABS with EBD

While new vehicles in India currently come with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) under BNVSAP norms, a majority of used cars available in the market lack this. ABS prevents completely locking of wheels in case of braking and ensure the driver has control over the vehicle. ABS plays a crucial role during sudden braking as it allows the driver to steer clear of the obstacle ahead. Paired with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), the system can be a life saviour.

Reverse parking sensors

Parking a car in a tight spot, especially in congested urban areas is a painstaking task. Every car owner would admit this. Reverse parking sensors could come in handy in such situations. Besides helping the driver with parking, reverse parking sensors also ensure the safety of pedestrians. 

Reverse parking camera

The objective of reverse parking cameras is the same as reverse parking sensors, but they take the safety level one notch up. A reverse parking camera with guidelines assists the driver to park the vehicle correctly besides showing the rear of the vehicle.

Seatbelt pre-tensioner

A seatbelt pre-tensioner comes to help in case of sudden braking or crash. The seatbelt pre-tensioner prevents movement of the occupant and restrains them to the seat. Currently, the majority of passenger cars in India come equipped with seatbelt pre-tensioners.

Cornering stability control

Cornering stability control or CSC comes as part of the electronic stability control or ESC. The CSC prevents a car from rolling or skidding outwards during curving manoeuvres, especially when the vehicle is running at a high speed. This technology distributes braking energy to the wheels accordingly and makes sure all the wheels of the vehicle get traction on the road.

Speed-sensing door lock

Speed-sensing door lock technology makes sure the car doors are automatically locked once the vehicle reaches a certain speed. It can come in handy in case the driver or any other person forget to clock the doors.

Impact sensing door unlock

In many cases, after an accident, the occupants remain trapped inside the vehicle, as the car doors remain locked. Vehicles with impact sensing door unlock technology makes sure the doors are unlocked as soon as the car faces an impact. This allows the occupants to open the doors and come out of the vehicle.

Reinforced B-pillars

In case of a side crash, the reinforced B pillar can mitigate the aftereffects of the impact. This could result in lesser damages to the occupants. The reinforced B pillars enhance the overall build quality and eventually safety of the vehicle.

Isofix child seat anchors

ISOFIX child seat anchors come in handy for vehicle owners who have children in the family, especially little toddlers. The ISOFIX child seat anchor allows the owner to fix a child seat in the car, enhancing safety for the child occupant.

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 02:56 PM IST
TAGS: car safety vehicle safety automotive safety
