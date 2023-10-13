How to purchase a car online: Key tips

With the advent of digitalisation in the automotive retail sector, many auto manufacturers are selling their cars online. The Covid-19 pandemic has aggravated this trend further. Many car buyers still love to buy their vehicles by visiting dealerships in an old-fashioned way, as they love the touch and feel factor before purchasing a vehicle, especially considering the factor that a car is a large ticket and often an emotional product for many consumers. However, there are many car buyers who have evolved with time and prefer to check new technologies. These consumers often buy their preferred cars using the online tools the auto manufacturers offer through their dedicated websites or apps.

Many consumers feel sceptical while buying a car online, especially in a market like India that is still evolving from the old-school methods. However, a large number of car buyers, especially those who are young and love to explore new technologies, try their hands to have an online car buying experience. Buying a car online could be a completely new experience and following some key tips can make it effective.

Here are some key tips to follow if you are planning to buy a car online.

Set a budget

If you have made up your mind about buying a car, always set a budget, which is affordable for you and doesn't put pressure on your financial health. This should be the very first step of the car-buying process. Determine your budget and always stick to it, no matter how lucrative the initial offer from any manufacturer or dealer is. Buying a car comes brings a wide range of options and it is always easy to get carried away. Try to avoid that at any cost.

Research extensively

Just like you research before buying a car offline by visiting dealerships and checking out different models, while purchasing a vehicle online, do some extensive research. In this case, use the online tools to check what are the new models available in the market, what features they are offering, if the preferred model fits your budget, and what would be the cost of ownership for a certain period. Read car reviews by various reviewers, and compare prices offered by different dealerships. Also, compare the prices of the car with its competitors. Consider factors like fuel efficiency, safety ratings, maintenance costs, after-sales service etc.

Verify seller's credibility

If you are ordering a car directly from the manufacturer, then it is fine. Otherwise, if you are buying from a dealership or a reseller, be it a new one or a pre-owned one, always verify the retailer's credibility. There have been many cases, where consumers have been fooled by vehicle retailers. Only purchase a car from a reputed and established retailer. Check their track record by checking customer reviews, ratings and any relevant certifications. Make sure you are dealing with a trustworthy seller.

Check detailed information

While new cars come with all the information mentioned on their manufacturer's websites, if you are purchasing a pre-owned vehicle, it is always recommended to check the details of the vehicle before making any monetary transaction or commitment. In the case of a used car, always check the history of the vehicle, its maintenance records and any potential damages. Also, request recent photographs and the VIN of the car to run a background check.

Inspect the car

In the case of buying a pre-owned car, it is always a good idea to get the car checked at least virtually, if physically not possible. Inspect the car virtually through a video call. This will help you to check the car up close and clear any doubts by questioning the seller. Also, consider hiring a qualified technician to get the vehicle checked physically. This is highly crucial to identify any issue that may not be evident through online inspection.

Check warranty policy

All auto manufacturers and car dealerships offer a warranty on their vehicles. Always check the details of the warranty for the car. Check the details like what is covered and for how long, what is not covered.

Use a secure payment method

Always use a secure payment method. This is applicable for car purchases like any other transaction. Use an online escrow service or a direct bank transfer. Avoid using unsecured payment platforms to protect yourself from potential scams.

