How To Prevent Motorcycle Theft: Key Measures

How to prevent motorcycle theft: Key measures

For a country where around 13.47 million motorcycles were sold in 2022, a significant amount of motorcycle theft is registered annually. The menace is real for motorcycle owners in metro cities, lower-tier cities, and rural areas. While modern cars come with many theft prevention technologies, motorcycle manufacturers have started offering a range of technology-aided features that enhance the security of these two-wheeled machines. However, you can always add some extra layer of protection to your motorcycle by adopting some key measures.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Mar 2023, 12:00 PM
Motorcycle theft is a menace and a nightmare for many motorcyclists, which can be prevented by adopting some security measures.

Here are some key security measures you can take to prevent motorcycle theft.

Install anti-theft alarm

Installing an anti-theft alarm is one of the most effective methods to prevent motorcycle theft. An alarm is generally a very effective way to attract someone's attention to the noise source and alert them if the motorcycle is being stolen. Try to choose a motorcycle anti-theft alarm that sounds different from a regular car alarm. This will help you recognise and identify your motorcycle's anti-theft alarm sound if the bike is stolen. Also, ensure the alarm's sensitivity is tuned well, so there are no false alarms. A good quality anti-theft alarm can be purchased online or offline.

Install a kill switch

Many modern motorcycles come with a kill switch. If yours don't, then think about installing one to it. The benefit of installing a kill switch is that it adds a layer of security to the motorcycle in a bid to prevent it from being stolen. A starter kill switch prevents electricity from reaching spark plugs and stops the motorcycle's engine from starting. Install the kill switch, so it is hidden from plain sight. It will ensure the bike won't start unless the switch is disabled first.

Use multiple locks

Using multiple locks is one of the most effective and oldest hacks to prevent motorcycle theft. Use at least two or more locks in addition to the built-in locks of the motorcycle. Use handle locks, disc brake locks, ignition locks, and fork locks, ensuring extra protection for the motorcycle. The handle lock will stop the easy manoeuvring of the motorcycle, while the disc brake lock will stop the wheels from turning. An ignition lock will only work if you ensure to turn off and lock the ignition, while the fork lock will secure the forks of the wheels.

Lock motorcycle to something heavy

Always try to lock the motorcycle to a heavy and stationary object. Anchoring the motorcycle to a heavy stationary object will not only ensure more protection but will also help to deter potential thieves. Lock the motorcycle with a thick chain or cable and a padlock. Ensure you purchase a good quality lock and cable that is tough to break.

Keep lock off the ground

Make sure not to rest the lock on the ground, as that would make breaking it easier for the thieves. If you attach the lock up and away from the ground, the thief won't have that extra leverage to break the lock open.

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2023, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: vehicle safety automotive safety
