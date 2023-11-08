Hero MotoCorp unveils new performance scooters & motorcycles at EICMA 2023: Check out

Hero MotoCorp unveiled its upcoming range of scooters and motorcycles - both ICE and electric - at EICMA 2023
The Indian two-wheeler giant showcased the near-production Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 scooters, along with the Concept 2.5 Xtunt streetfighter
The Hero Xoom 125R previews a sporty 125 cc offering from the company and looks like an evolved version of the Xoom 110
The Xoom 125R is promising with 14-inch wheels, LED lighting with sequential turn indicators, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and more
Up next, the Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter and will be the first-of-its-kind in India when it goes on sale
The Hero Xoom 160 will gets massive bodywork, dual chamber LED headlamps, 14-inch wheels with dual-purpose tyres, and a liquid-cooled 156 cc engine
Hero’s new Concept 2.5 Xtunt showcases a new naked motorcycle that could be based on the Karizma XMR 210. The bike could use the same 210 cc liquid-cooled engine
Hero also announced its foray into Europe with the Vida electric brand. The company will begin sales of the V1 electric scooter from mid-2024 onwards
The company also showcased the Vida Lynx and Acro electric dirt bike concepts, showcasing the young electric brand’s potential