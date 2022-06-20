How to book 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Your two options

Maruti Suzuki has opened the bookings for its new Brezza, which is the revised and renamed iteration of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, one of the bestsellers from the brand. Competing with the rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger; this compact SUV has been able to sustain its position in the Indian market.

(Also read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here)

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is claimed to come with a host of updates and become more premium compared to the outgoing model. Available at an initial booking amount of ₹11,000, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza can be booked both online and offline.

When launched for the first time, Maruti Suzuki ruled the segment thanks to the Vitara Brezza. However, with several competitors entering the segment, the dominance is over, but still Vitara Brezza holds a sizeable chunk in the segment.

Here is how to book the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Book it at any Arena showroom

Maruti Suzuki sells the Vitara Brezza and the new Brezza through its Arena showroom network, which is meant for the mass-market models. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza can be booked at your nearest Arena showroom by making the payment of ₹11,000, just like any other car booking done through an offline process at the dealerships.

Book it via the website

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza can be booked online by logging in to www.marutisuzuki.com. The automaker offers various options through its website like selecting the preferred car and configuring it using the online tool. Also, it allows the customer to choose his or her preferred showroom and book a showroom visit. Apart from that, booking a test drive is also possible via the website. The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza too can be booked online.

First Published Date: