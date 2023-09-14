How to avoid damage to car suspension: Five essential tips

A car is a complex machine that comprises thousands of intricate components. These components in unison ensure the car runs smoothly. The suspension system of a car is one such intricate component that ensures the safety of a vehicle as well as its occupants. Also, it ensures a smooth riding experience for the occupants of the vehicle by absorbing the shocks and jolts coming from the road surface. However, despite being such a critical component, the suspension system is often neglected.

The suspension system is highly critical to the safety and performance of a vehicle, and regular maintenance is essential to ensure it is functioning properly. That’s why in case you are experiencing any suspension-related problems, it is important to get them fixed as soon as possible to avoid any safety hazards or costly repairs in future. There are some indications that can define whether the suspension system of your vehicle is malfunctioning or not.

Here are a few key tips to understand how to avoid damage to a car's suspension.

Replace worn-out parts

A suspension system consists of various parts including springs, shock absorbers, struts, control arms and ball joints. If any of these malfunctions, the entire suspension system poses the risk of malfunctioning. Worn-out suspension parts can cause serious damage to the vehicle and safety hazards as well. Hence, always replace the worn-out parts of the suspension system to ensure it works properly. It is recommended to replace the shock absorbers and struts every 80,000-100,000 kilometres. However, the replacement period can change depending on the driving behaviour and road conditions.

Always use high-quality parts

When replacing the suspension parts, make sure to use high-quality parts that are designed for the specific vehicle. It is always recommended to use only the manufacturer-suggested parts. Using cheap and low-quality parts from aftermarket can save upfront costs, but could cause more problems down the line and compromise the safety as well.

Avoid overloading the vehicle

Overloading the vehicle can put extra stress on its suspension system, causing it to wear out faster. This is like putting extra stress on your knees. Doing so can damage the suspension system dearly.

Align wheels periodically

A wheel alignment ensures that the vehicle's tyres are correctly aligned. This prevents uneven tyre wear, bumpy rides, and other problems associated with a misaligned suspension system. Hence, align the wheels at least once a year or after driving 15,000-20,000 kilometres. Also, make sure to keep the tyres inflated properly as per the OEM's suggestion. Lack of air pressure on tyres puts stress on the suspension system of a vehicle.

Drive carefully

Always avoid rough driving and driving over potholes and rough roads. Driving over rough patches at high speeds not only makes the driving experience unpleasant but causes damage to the suspension system of the vehicle as well. Besides that, it puts your safety at risk. Hence, always drive carefully and avoid unnecessary stress on your suspension system.

