In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Innova Hycross and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR and Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Hycross vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Innova hycross
|T-roc
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Range
|839 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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