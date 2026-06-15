In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Rapid TSI Comparison