Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsLevante vs Taycan

Maserati Levante vs Porsche Taycan

In 2023 when choosing among the Maserati Levante and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Levante
Maserati Levante
Diesel
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
Rwd
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Turbodiesel V6 60°Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1013302 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.66-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
271 bhp @ 4000 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2987 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,76,71,0531,59,64,730
Ex-Showroom Price
1,50,96,6101,50,00,000
RTO
19,62,55954,000
Insurance
6,11,3849,10,230
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,79,8193,43,144

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Porche Taycan EV sales slump has been attributed to supply chain bottlenecks.
    Porsche Taycan EV global sales slumped in Q1 2023 to 9,152 units
    24 Apr 2023
    In total, 12 different models sold by Audi and Porsche in the US are part of the recall.
    Audi and Porsche recall nearly 7,000 EVs in this country over insufficient battery sealant
    13 Sept 2023
    The electric Porsche's journey along the Xinjiang-Tibet route features desolate regions with extreme weather and road conditions.
    Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo sets world record for greatest altitude change by an electric car
    18 Sept 2023
    Porsche Taycan EV production was slowed down due to a shortage of high-voltage heaters.
    Porsche Taycan EV looks at a steep production ramp up
    4 May 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
    Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
    12 Nov 2021
    Delhi gets India's first Porsche Studio.
    Watch: Delhi gets India's first Porsche Studio
    21 Jan 2021
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    Porsche has released a video showing the all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo being pushed to its limits in extreme climate conditions.
    Watch: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV pushed to the limits on sand and snow
    10 Jun 2021
    View all
     