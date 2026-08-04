In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Levante and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Levante vs Taycan Comparison