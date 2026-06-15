In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitara brezza
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)