In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio
|Polo
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 4.7 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3