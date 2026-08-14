In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Baleno vs Rapid TSI Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Baleno
|Rapid tsi
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3