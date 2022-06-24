All New City vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Vitara brezza Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.