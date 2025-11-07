Endeavour vs octavia Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Octavia Brand Ford Skoda Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 25.99 Lakhs Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl 15.81 kmpl Engine Capacity 1996 cc 1984 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Skoda octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Skoda octavia Price starts at Rs. 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.