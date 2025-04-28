In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition and Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs GLE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X7
|Gle
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Cr
|₹ 99 Lakhs
|Range
|937 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|11.29 to 14.31 kmpl
|9 to 9.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-