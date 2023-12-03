Saved Articles

BMW X7 vs Mercedes-Benz GLE

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X7
BMW X7
xDrive40i M Sport
₹1.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
300d 4MATIC LWB
₹96.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm500 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.29 kmpl14 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
937 Km1309 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8 seconds7.2 seconds
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp 200 Nm-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,36,3491,13,02,694
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,50,00096,40,000
RTO
12,09,00012,59,000
Insurance
4,76,8494,03,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,84,5002,42,938

    Latest News

    Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband and content creator Zaid Darbar picked up their new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d
    Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth over 1 crore
    3 Dec 2023
    The latest GLE comes in three broad variants - the GLE 300d, GLE 450d and this GLE 450 - with engines on all three paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
    2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE drive review: Casual changes, significant statement
    18 Nov 2023
    Badminton player Saina Nehwal recently took the delivery of her new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.61 crore (ex-showroom)
    Badminton player Saina Nehwal brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV. Check out the price
    18 Nov 2023
    German auto giant BMW has announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles in India from January.
    After Audi, BMW also announces price hike on its luxury cars in India. Check how much they will cost from January
    11 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    BMW has taken the covers off the new X7 three-row SUV with host of updates and new engine options.
    2023 BMW X7 SUV breaks cover: First Look
    13 Apr 2022
    View all
     