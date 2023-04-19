In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m40i
|Discovery
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 86.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Mileage
|10.49 kmpl
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6