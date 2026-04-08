In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and Porsche 911, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs 911 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|911
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 2.11 Cr
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|6 to 10.64 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2981 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6