|Top Speed
|200 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.1 seconds
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Engine Type
|Electric
|2 Electric Motors
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|326 bhp 630 Nm
|402 bhp 760 Nm
|Drivertrain
|AWD
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Battery
|76.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|80 kWh, Lithium Ion, 405 Volt, 650 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Battery Charging
|90 Hrs @ 220 Volt
|41 Hrs @ 220 Volt
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|Other
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electric-All
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Parking Assist
|Automatic Parking
|360 Camera
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|On-Road Price
|₹1,21,22,589
|₹1,11,73,497
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,15,90,000
|₹1,06,80,000
|RTO
|₹58,000
|₹54,000
|Insurance
|₹4,74,089
|₹4,38,997
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,60,561
|₹2,40,162