8 Series vs X3 M Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series X3 m Brand BMW BMW Price ₹ 1.3 Cr ₹ 99.9 Lakhs Mileage 11.3 kmpl 13.17 kmpl Engine Capacity 2998 cc 2993 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and BMW X3 M, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe, BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.