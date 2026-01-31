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Bentley Bentayga vs Rolls-Royce Wraith

In 2026 when choosing between the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Wraith, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol, Rolls-Royce Wraith Price starts at Rs. 5 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. Wraith: 6592 cc engine, 6.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bentayga vs Wraith Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bentayga Wraith
BrandBentleyRolls-Royce
Price₹ 4.1 Cr₹ 5 Cr
Mileage7.6 kmpl6.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity3996 cc6592 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders812

Filters
Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
V8 Petrol
₹4.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wraith
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Coupe
₹5 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bentley Bentayga Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Seats
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 2000 rpm850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.6 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
542 bhp @ 6000 rpm591 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-turbocharged V86.6L V12
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds-
Driving Range
654 km-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNo
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6592 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
290 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6.35
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Air suspension with continuous damping control and 4 height settingsMulti-Link
Front Suspension
Air suspension with continuous damping control and 4 height settingsDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21285 / 40 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
484 litres490
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres83
Length
5125 mm5281
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
2995 mm3112
Height
1728 mm1507
Kerb Weight
2415 kg2440
Width
2222 mm1947
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - electric
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Second RowFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
OptionalNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTFT Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Beluga, Cricket Ball, Imperial Blue, Newmarket Tan, PorpoiseDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Interior Colours
Beluga, Cricket Ball, Imperial Blue, Newmarket Tan, PorpoiseCustomisable
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,67,67,0115,70,43,493
Ex-Showroom Price
4,10,00,0005,00,25,840
RTO
41,54,00050,56,584
Insurance
16,12,51119,60,569
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,05,20512,26,087
Expert Rating
-

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