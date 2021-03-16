Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|770 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|7.69
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|542 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|591 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|290
|-
|Engine Type
|4.0L Twin-turbocharged V8
|6.6L V12
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|654
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.4
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Twin Turbo
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Engine
|3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|6592 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹4,67,67,011
|₹5,70,43,493
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹4,10,00,000
|₹5,00,25,840
|RTO
|₹41,54,000
|₹50,56,584
|Insurance
|₹16,12,511
|₹19,60,569
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹10,05,205
|₹12,26,087