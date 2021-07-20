Home
Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics
Updated: 20 Jul 2021, 03:06 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
- Toyota has offered a number of its driverless autonomous vehicles to be used during the Tokyo Olympics as part of shuttle service for all the athletes and officials. These driverless cars were spotted ferrying athletes as the Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to kick off this week.