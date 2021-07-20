Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Videos > Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

Updated: 20 Jul 2021, 03:06 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Toyota has offered a number of its driverless autonomous vehicles to be used during the Tokyo Olympics as part of shuttle service for all the athletes and officials. These driverless cars were spotted ferrying athletes as the Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to kick off this week.

  • First Published Date : 20 Jul 2021, 03:06 PM IST