Tata Curvv Concept electric vehicle: First Look
Tata Motors has taken the covers off the Curvv, its latest electric car in a concept form. With a whole new design language, Tata Curvv Concept aims to shake up the industry as the car of the future. Here is our first impression about the look and feel of the Tata Curvv Concept.
First Published Date: 10 Apr 2022, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: Curvv Tata Curvv Curvv Concept Concept Curvv Tata Curvv Concept Tata Concept Curvv Tata Motors Tata Curvv video Tata Curvv review Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
