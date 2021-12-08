Home > Auto > Videos > 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift SUV: First Look

08 Dec 2021

  • Volkswagen has launched the 2021 Tiguan facelift SUV in India at a price of 32 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV now comes loaded with features and all-wheel drive technology packed in a single trim. The biggest of the changes have happened under the hood with a new 2.0-litre petrol engine. Here is the first look at the new Tiguan facelift SUV.

