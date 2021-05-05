Home > Auto > Videos > 2021 Skoda Fabia: First Look

2021 Skoda Fabia: First Look

Updated: 05 May 2021, 09:03 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The fourth generation Skoda Fabia has been unveiled for the global markets. It has not only grown in size, but now packs more features and comfort. However, the new Fabia will not hit the Indian markets as of now. Here is a closer look at what all has changed in the Fabia.
 

