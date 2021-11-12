Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 becomes costlier in India within weeks of launch

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Here's a detailed updated price list of the Yamaha R15 V4 and these are all ex-showroom, Delhi prices:
R15 V4 Metallic Red: ₹1,70,800
R15 V4 Dark Knight: ₹1,71,800
R15 V4 Racing Blue: ₹1,75,800
R15 V4 Metallic Grey: ₹1,80,800
R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition: ₹1,82,800
Save for the price increment there has been no other change on the new motorcycle. It continues to feature the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. This engine has been rated to produce 18.1bhp of maximum power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.
Yamaha's entry-level sports bike features some high-spec equipment such as first-in-class features like traction control and quick shifter (optional). In addition to that, the bike also gets an assist and slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS. Its hardware package enlists premium components like side-down forks, an aluminium swingarm, and a delta box frame.