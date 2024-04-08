Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yamaha Unveils Updates To Mt 15 V2, Fascino, And Ray Zr Models. Check Details

Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Apr 2024, 13:33 PM
India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.

India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign. For customers of the Yamaha MT-15, the company has introduced the Cyber Green colour option. Additionally, customers can now witness graphical enhancements in the Cyan Storm DLX colour scheme.

Among the updates, the MT-15 V2 DLX model now features the hazard function, adding a new layer of safety and convenience for riders. The existing favourites such as Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Racing Blue, and Metallic Black will continue to be available, ensuring customers have a wide range of options to suit their preferences.

Earlier this year, Yamaha announced the launch of a colour customization option for its MT-15 motorcycles in India. Priced at 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), buyers can now choose to personalise their bikes with a hue of their preference.

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid lineup has also received updates with the introduction of brand-new Cyan Blue, Matte Copper, Silver, and Metallic White colour schemes for the Disc & Drum variant. These additions complement the existing Dark Matte Blue, Cool Blue Metallic, and Vivid Red options, offering customers a variety of fresh choices for 2024. Furthermore, the Drum Variant in Fascino gets an all-new Metallic Black shade.

For the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid model, Yamaha has introduced the Cyan Blue colour update for the Disc & Drum variants. The Metallic Black, Matte Red, Racing Blue, and Dark Matte Blue colours remain available for Ray ZR enthusiasts. The Street Rally variant retains its distinct appeal with colours like Matte Copper, Matte Black, and Light Grey Vermillion.

Yamaha's latest enhancements are catered towards rejuvenating its lineup, providing a burst of freshness and vitality tailored to appeal to customers across India, especially the younger generation. By refreshing the lineup with vibrant and bold colours, Yamaha aims to captivate the younger GenZ customers while continuing to cater to the diverse tastes of riders across the nation.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2024, 13:33 PM IST
