Yamaha starts deliveries of YZF-R15 V4 within days of launch

Yamaha Motor India has recently announced the launch of its new-gen YZF-R15 V4 in the country. Along with the new sportsbike, the company has also launched the Aerox 155 scooter in India. Now within days of launch, the company has initiated deliveries of the new sportsbike to the Indian customers.

The motorcycle has been priced in the range of ₹1,67,800 to ₹1,79,800 (ex-showroom). At this price, it is at least ₹10,000 costlier than the model it replaces.

The new R15 V4 has been offered in India in five different colour shades. Also, one of the key highlights of the bike is the use of some first-in-class features such as the Traction Control System (TCS) and Quick Shifter. It also gets a new LCD instrument cluster inspired by YZF-R1 with Gear shift indicator, and Track & Street Mode.

On the outside, the bike has also received a fully revamped styling that takes inspiration from the new Yamaha YZF-R7. The new front fascia has been created to give it a big bike look and improved aerodynamics. The motorcycle has also finally graduated to the premium upside-down front fork which replaces the telescopic fork setup. At the rear, it continues to come suspended on a preload-adjustable monoshock. The motorcycle rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels and uses a single disc brake at both ends.

At the heart of the bike sits a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine featuring the Variable Valve Actuation system. The engine is known to deliver 18.1bhp of maximum power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. The transmission includes a six-speed gearbox.